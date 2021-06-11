The regular meeting of the CD Starlighters 4-H Club was held on May 2, 2021 at the Audubon County Fairgrounds, hosted by Allison, Sophia and Bristol.
President Kennedy Rohe called the meeting to order at 11:45 a.m. Roll Call was “Where would you like to go on vacation?” answered by 10 members.
The secretary’s report was given by Kerrigan and was approved as read. Treasurer’s report was given by Allison and was approved as given.
Old business included: Cleaned yards for Relay For Life.
New business included: Sign up for 4-H by May 13th, FSQA, June 1- 4-H race food stand.
Our club activity was cleaning up the fair grounds
Meeting adjourned at 1:52 p.m.
The next meeting will be June 13, 2021 at the Extension Office.
There were no presentations this month.