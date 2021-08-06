May 25, 1954 – Aug. 1, 2021
The family will meet with friends Sunday evening Aug. 8, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Nicholas Siepker, 67, will be con-celebrated by Tom’s brother Father Dan Siepker and Father David Nkrumah on Monday Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Adel, on Tuesday Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. The casket bearers will be John Lee Hansen, III, Derek Niklasen, Dain Niklasen, Jonnie Meislahn, Duane Sloth, and Don Mosinski.
Thomas Nicholas Siepker, the son of George A. and Marie Cecilia (Dentlinger) Siepker, was born May 25, 1954, in Carroll, and died Aug. 1, 2021, at St Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, at the age of 67 years, 2 months, and 6 days.
Tom was baptized at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Roselle, and confirmed at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. He attended elementary school in Halbur, and Gray, then graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1972. Tom was employed at Emmert Manufacturing assembling buildings for a couple of years. On June 23, 1975, he enlisted into the United States Army. During his tour of duty he served in the armored tank division and was stationed stateside in Kentucky and in Germany for two years. Tom was honorably discharged on May 23, 1979, and returned to the Audubon area.
On March 1, 1980, he was united in marriage to Shiela Dorreen Hansen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. They were blessed with one daughter Angel. Tom was employed as a mechanic at International Harvester for a short time then worked for Melville Farms for a year and a half and later was employed at Tractor Parts for several years. He worked for EBI shortly before returning to work at Worthington Ag for several years before he opened his own business “This n That” in 2004. In addition to running his business he also helped Duane Sloth farm in his spare time. Tom continued to operate the business until June of 2021 when he had to retire due to his failing health.
Tom was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Tom loved to go fishing and spend time with his family especially making the grandchildren smile.
Preceding him in death were his parents George and Marie Siepker; his sister, Sister Pat Siepker and his mother-in-law and father-in-law John Hansen, Sr. and wife Darlene.
Survivors include his wife Shiela Siepker of Audubon; his daughter Angel and husband Scott Hogue and their children Kayla Hogue, Thomas Hogue, and Jaydan Hogue all of Audubon; his sister Betty and husband Dale Niklasen of Kimballton, and his brother, Father Dan Siepker of Glenwood; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Connie Schmidt of Fairmont, Minn., Shawna Hansen, Jennie and Todd Cogley, Ray Hansen, Jay Hansen and John Hansen, Jr. and wife Lisa all of Audubon; and his Aunt Katherine Dentlinger of Coon Rapids.