There were 275 fat cattle sold at the Operation T-Bone Auction, held on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Anita Livestock Auction in Anita, from 21 consignors, with Bernard Vais, auctioneer.
The first cattle in the ring were the 10 T-Bone steers weighing 1,446 pounds. The steers brought 120.50 cwt, and were sold to Tyson.
Other packer buyers included Nebraska Beef and Greater Omaha.
The top steers sold by Dave and Gary Sporrer — 38 steers weighing 1,553 pounds bringing 125.10 cwt. Gleason Farms sold 32 steers 1,437 pounds, bringing 125.00 cwt. Other consignors included Andersen Farms, Ted Andersen, Brylie Behrens, Dwayne and Dennis Bornholdt, Brian and Nancy Bruch, Mike Bruch and Brett Eddy, Dean Carsten, Carney Farms, Craig Eshelman, Dale Evans, Warren Evans, Mike Finnegan, John Hofmeister, Mike McDermott, Carl and Wayne Petersen, Dean Raasch, Sara Sheperd and Duane Sloth.