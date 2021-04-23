Audubon County Attorney’s Office Display Survivor Statements Awareness Project

The Audubon County Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Advocate, Angie Baylor, partnered with Catholic Charities to host the Survivor Statements awareness project in honor of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The Survivor Statements awareness project is a collective display of black and white photographs featuring survivors’ statements in their own words. These are the real stories voluntarily submitted by sexual abuse survivors from nine counties that Catholic Charities service.
Those nine counties are Audubon, Cass, Mills, Shelby, Fremont, Harrison, Montgomery, Page, and Pottawattamie. Survivors have expressed that participation in this project has been an “empowering experience” and they want other survivors to know that they are not alone.
This display is located near the west entrance of the Audubon County Courthouse. This collection of photos will be on display for the month of April.