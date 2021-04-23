Groundbreaking Ceremony for GCH Clinics in Panora

Guthrie County Hospital and GCH Clinics in Panora invite the community to attend a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, April 26 at 1 p.m. at the site of the new clinic construction at 103 SE 13th Street, Panora. The 6,800 square foot clinic will include family medicine, walk-in clinic, radiology, and laboratory services.
“We have a long history of providing quality healthcare to the Panora community,” explains Tina Nourse, Director of Clinics. “I am excited that we are ready to move forward with an updated facility that compliments that high level of care given by our providers.”
Current healthcare providers for the GCH Clinics in Panora include Dr. Josh Strehle, Dr. Micheal McCleary, Dr. Don Fillman, and Sara VanEffen, ARNP.
Construction will begin immediately with estimated completion of the new clinic building in early winter 2021.