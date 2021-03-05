On Thursday, Feb. 25, Park View Assisted Living and Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids, had their first round of indoor face to face visits for our clients and their families. There is a designated area. Visitors are restricted to that space. They are covid tested before they are taken to visit the resident. They have to mask up, sanitize and stay six feet away. The visits are for 30 minutes to allow time to sanitize in-between visits and be able to fit in as many visits as they can before and after lunch Monday thru Friday. If all goes well we will come up with a plan to expand those hours but for now Park View Assisted Living and Thomas Rest Haven staff are being cautious. Friends and family are welcome and visitors must be 16-years-old or older. In order to keep the visitations going the County and the reporting from the CDC must have a positivity rate less than 10 percent.

