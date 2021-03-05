Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics Welcomes Dr. Michelle Rebelsky

Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics is excited to welcome Dr. Michelle Rebelsky as our newest primary care physician and chief medical officer.
At just 3-years-old, she decided to become a doctor. She recalls listening to missionaries talking about the medical care they provided in other countries and was hooked on the goal of helping people through medicine.
Dr. Rebelsky earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry at the University of Chicago and attended medical school at University of Illinois at Chicago. She completed her residency at Maine-Dartmouth Family Practice in Augusta, Maine. Since residency, Dr. Rebelsky practiced family medicine for the past 23 years in Grinnell.
Dr. Rebelsky also previously served as the Rural Health Medical Director for the Mercy ACO grant to transform practices from Fee for Service to Quality based models. During that time, Dr. Rebelsky traveled to Audubon many times to work with the staff on various quality initiatives.
She’s excited to begin working at Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics. “Every time, I have walked into the hospital, the good vibes of the organization come through. I loved that everyone was smiling,” she says. The fact that Audubon County Memorial Hospital is independent is also what attracts her to this new position. “Independent hospitals are rare and special. Being independent means that the needs of the community can be placed first, which is why I went into medicine in the first place,” she says.
Another interesting fact about Dr. Rebelsky is she earned her Master of Business Administration at the Haslam School of Business in Knoxville Tennessee in their Physician Executive program. “I am passionate about providing high quality care to everyone. I want everyone to get the same level of care I made sure my family received. Sometimes that means being creative, like getting an MBA, so I could understand the financial impact of care and help to be part of the solution for affordable healthcare and not part of the problem. I am thrilled that I found a position that will let me use the leadership knowledge I have learned in over 20 years of practice and at the same time still allow me time to be a clinician.” she shares.
Outside of work, Dr. Rebelsky enjoys reading, scrapbooking, spending time with her family and attempting to play the complicated board games they like. She also enjoys traveling with her husband, especially to places with water.
Dr. Rebelsky begins seeing patients in Audubon County in March 2021. She and her husband plan to relocate to Audubon. To make an appointment with Dr. Rebelsky, call 712-563-4611.