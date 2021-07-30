...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of south central Iowa, southwest Iowa and west central
Iowa, including the following areas, in south central Iowa,
Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Ringgold, Union, Warren and
Wayne. In southwest Iowa, Adair, Adams, Cass and Taylor. In west
central Iowa, Audubon and Guthrie.
* From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday morning.
* Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches will be possible in the watch
area. Local amounts to 5 inches will be possible. This could lead
to localized flash flooding, especially in urban areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&