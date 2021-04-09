AUDUBON COUNTY — All those in Iowa ages 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Audubon County continues to regularly receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a two-dose series separated by 28 days. The county did previously receive a onetime allotment of Johnson and Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine, but according to the Iowa Department of Public Health most counties in the state will not be receiving this vaccine for the next two weeks due to an unexpected shortage. Both the Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are designed to prevent COVID-19 in those ages 18 and older, therefore in Audubon County only those 18 and older will be eligible.
Weekly vaccine schedules will be posted on the Hospital Facebook page and website. To sign up for the vaccine, please go to Audubon County Memorial Hospital website at www.acmhhosp.org/coronavirus/ and click on the blue box stating, “Audubon County Memorial Hospital COVID-19 vaccination wait list” and then follow the instructions. If you are unable to do this, please call the Audubon Hospital at 1-712-563-4611, or Audubon County Public Health 1-712-563-2226 and we can assist you in signing up.
Medicap Pharmacy in Audubon has available the Moderna vaccine. To sign up, please go to the Medicap website at mymedicappharmacy.com, choose location, fill out the consent form, and appointment time. You can also phone Medicap at 1-712-563-2655 for assistance.
While waiting to get your vaccine, please continue to slow the spread! Wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and wash your hands!