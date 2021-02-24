LC Clinic is holding its annual Diaper Drive from Jan. 17 through Feb. 28. Huggies & Pampers in sizes Newborn,1,2,3,4,5 & 6 are needed for the Atlantic clinic opening soon at 507 Chestnut Street, and for the existing Creston and Stuart clinics. Please deliver diapers to one of the drop-off sites, or call 712-254-0223 to arrange pickup. Drop-off sites are the Creston and Stuart clinics during clinic hours and in Atlantic:
Evangelical Free Church (Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.), New Life Church (Tuesday-Friday 9-11 a.m., 1-4 p.m.), and SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; southwest door).
For more information about this event, please contact Dottie Krogh at mailto:dottiek1975@gmail.com.
LC (LifeCare) Clinic is a pregnancy medical clinic providing medical services, peer counseling, and material assistance at no charge. To donate, to volunteer, or for more information visit IowaLcClinic.org or HelpLifeCareClinic.org, or call 641-782-2150.