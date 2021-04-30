GCH Pharmacist Receives National Pharmacy Preceptor Award

Guthrie County Hospital (GCH) officials announce that DeeAnn Wedemeyer-Oleson, PharmD, MHA, is one of four pharmacists in the country selected to receive the 2021 Master Preceptor Award from the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP).
Dr. Wedemeyer-Oleson is the Director of Pharmacy and Director of Clinical Safety, Quality and Compliance at GCH. She has been teaching student pharmacists at GCH since 2000. Pharmacist preceptors teach pharmacy students during the experiential (on site clinical) portion of the pharmacy school curriculum. Each year, colleges of pharmacy nominate one of their preceptors for the AACP Master Preceptor award.
Dr. Wedemeyer-Oleson was nominated by Drake University College of Pharmacy. AACP selects master preceptors based on evidence of the preceptor’s teaching philosophy and commitment to experiential pharmacy education; quality of and innovation in pharmacy practice; and service to the profession, their community, and the college of pharmacy for which they precept. AACP selected four recipients this year. The other master preceptors selected are from the following colleges of pharmacy along with their teaching sites: University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy / M Health Fairview, University of Connecticut / Hartford Healthcare, and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill / UNC Medical Center.
Dr. DeeAnn Wedemeyer-Oleson earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Drake University in 1999 followed by completion of an ASHP-accredited residency in geriatric pharmacy practice at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, in 2000. She was a columnist for Pharmacy Practice News from 2005 to 2007. Her column, “The Smallest Corner,” focused on issues related to pharmacy practice in rural hospitals. She received her Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Des Moines University in 2020.
Dr. Wedemeyer-Oleson is an adjunct assistant professor for Drake University College of Pharmacy, serving as a preceptor for student pharmacists since 2000. She served on the Experiential Review Council from 2003 to 2007 and is currently serving a second term. She received the “Young Alumni Achievement Award” from Drake University College of Pharmacy in 2007. She was selected for the “Rho Chi Award” for her contributions to teaching student pharmacists from the Drake University chapter of Rho Chi in 2019. Dr. Wedemeyer-Oleson received the “Preceptor of the Year” award from Drake University College of Pharmacy in 2001-02 and 2019-20.
Dr. Wedemeyer-Oleson has been an active member of the Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA). She served as a member of the Public Affairs Committee for several years including as chair in 2004. She was a member of the IPA Board of Trustees from 2005 – 2007. Dr. Wedemeyer-Oleson received the “Distinguished Young Pharmacist” and the “Innovative Pharmacy Practice” awards from the IPA in 2004 and 2006, respectively. She is currently a member of IPA’s Health System Advisory Committee. Dr. Wedemeyer-Oleson is a member of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) and has twice represented Iowa as an ASHP delegate. She was a member of the executive committee of ASHP’s Section of Inpatient Care Practitioners (SICP) and served as Chair of the SICP’s Advisory Group on Small and Rural Hospitals for its first three years. She is the inaugural recipient of the SICP’s “Distinguished Service Award”, which she received in 2007.
Dr. Wedemeyer-Oleson has served as a member of the Iowa Board of Pharmacy’s advisory groups related to pharmacy technicians, sterile compounding, and pharmacy practice in small and rural hospitals. She was appointed to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy by Governor Chet Culver in 2007 and served two terms during which time she was a member of the board’s Rules Committee. She retired from the Iowa Board of Pharmacy as vice-chairperson in 2013. Dr. Wedemeyer-Oleson is dually certified in healthcare quality (CPHQ) and patient safety (CPPS). She was the first pharmacist member of the Iowa Foundation for Medical Care’s Advisory Board, Iowa’s Medicare quality improvement organization (now known as Telligen), a term she served from 2004 to 2007. She is also the first pharmacist to serve as an Advisory Board member on the Iowa Healthcare Collaborative (IHC), a healthcare provider organization promoting quality, patient safety and value in the state. She was a member of IHC’s Patient Safety Committee and served as the Medication Safety Chair until 2008. She is currently a district representative on the Iowa Association for Healthcare Quality’s Board of Directors.
Dr. Wedemeyer-Oleson resides with her husband, Mark, and daughter, Katie Beth, in Adair. She is a member and past secretary of the Adair Chamber of Commerce and is currently the president of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She has previously served as secretary of the Guthrie County Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees and as a board member for Kid Zone Early Learning Center.