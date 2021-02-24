Audubon County Memorial Hospital (ACMH) is continuing to follow vaccine distribution guidelines set forth by The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). Vaccine distribution sites in Audubon County now include Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Medicap Pharmacy. Vaccine supply continues to be limited. We ask for your patience as we get everyone vaccinated.
As of 2/19/2021, both ACMH and Medicap Pharmacy are currently vaccinating for Phase 1B, Tier 1 and are working together to vaccinate our community. There have been 1,188 doses given so far.
If you are 65 and older or meet the requirements for Phase 1B, Tier 1, and you have NOT already called to be put on the waiting list, you may contact either Audubon County Memorial Hospital at 712-563-4611 or Medicap Pharmacy at 712- 563-2655 to have your name added to the list at either organization.
If you are already on the waiting list at either location, you will be contacted as soon as you are eligible, depending on vaccine availability.