Audubon County Farm Bureau Outreach Coordinator Megan Kelly presented the Exira-EHK girls’ basketball team and coaching staff with commemorative signature basketballs on Wednesday, March 17 at their banquet.The Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to be the exclusive title sponsor of the Iowa High School Athletic Association. As the title sponsor, the Iowa Farm Bureau has made championship memorabilia and awards available to athletes. By partnering with the IGHSAU, we can help young people excel and renew pride and teamwork in our communities large and small.
The Audubon County Farm Bureau is proud to be a fan of the Exira-EHK Spartan basketball team! And, we look forward to being a part of your future successes as well. Great job!