AUDUBON — Sometimes you just have to take things into your own hands. That’s what Joyce Grabill decided to do when the after effects of a serious accident over 40 years ago continued to cause pain. Joyce, and her husband Kent, were in a car accident back in the 80’s that left serious injuries to Joyce’s foot and hand, breaking five bones in her foot and two in her hand. After trying many prescriptions, surgeries, highly recommended ointments, therapy and more over the years, arthritis settled in. She had seen arthritis specialists whose prescriptions are hard on kidneys with not the greatest outcome. She also tried hemp products with no success.
Nothing seemed to help and after years of trying so many things, Joyce decided to help herself through research, finding success with a company called Hemp Meds. Hemp Meds is the only CBD company listed in the Physicians Desk Reference. This data base is used by doctors to support prescribing decisions and information about innovative health products. Joyce has been using several Hemp Meds’ CBD products for over a year and a half and is amazed with the relief of pain and discomfort in her hand and foot. Some of their products are: salve, roll on, oils, capsules, immune support, gummies, tincture and more. She’s had such great success for herself, she thought, “why not try and help others with these products?”
Joyce decided to open a small store in Audubon called J & K... The Good Stuff, LLC and it will be located at 330 Washington Street. She is a registered hemp retailer and FDA licensed with the state for these HM products. She has spoken to other Iowa retailers to continue to learn more about the products.
“There is so much to learn about the benefits of these products. They may help individuals with arthritis, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart issues and more. Every person is different so products will work differently with each person,” Joyce said. HM products are triple lab tested, non GMO and organic.
The shop will be open Thursday, Aug. 5 from 1-6 p.m. and her products are sold cash only. (See an ad in today’s Audubon County Advocate Journal) She will also be carrying Noggin Water which is a variety of Alkaline waters that have many benefits such as: improving the immune system, neutralizing and removing toxins, decreased bodily stress which helps lower blood pressure, improved blood circulation and many more benefits.