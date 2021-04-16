PELLA — Lila Sebetka of Audubon, is one of 20 psychology students at Central College who will present their undergraduate research at the 93rd annual conference of the Midwestern Psychological Association April 22-24.
The annual conference features invited addresses and talks from leading psychologists across the United States; papers and posters addressing a wide range of topics in current psychological science; workshops addressing the teaching of psychology, research methods and statistics; and discussion groups, roundtables and social events where members can share ideas and interests. The conference will be held virtually this year.
