With the surge of the highly contagious Delta variant and the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases across the United States, Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the COVID-19 vaccination to all eligible people 12 years and older.
According to the CDC, the Delta variant causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus. Vaccines are effective against severe disease and death from variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, including the Delta variant.
Breakthrough infections happen in only a small portion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. When infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be infectious for a shorter period and symptoms are mild.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommend people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised receive an additional dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after completing the initial 2-dose vaccine.
This recommendation includes people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood (currently receiving chemotherapy or radiation)
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott- Aldrich syndrome or are currently receiving IV treatment with Immune Globulin (IgG) medication
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response (prescribed oral steroids for longer than 2 weeks or prescribed oral steroids more than 3 times over a 1-year period)
Audubon County Memorial Hospital Vaccine Clinic is now offering walk-in appointments every Wednesday and Friday from 1-4pm. The Moderna vaccine is available for those who want the 1st/2nd dose and for people who meet the CDC’s criteria for the additional dose (booster).
To receive the vaccine, check-in at the ACMH business office and you will be directed to the vaccine location. If you have a COVID-19 vaccination card, please bring it with you.
ACMH has a limited supply of PFIZER vaccine for adolescents 12-17 years old. Vaccinations for adolescents are by appointment only. Please call Melanie Larsen at ACMH 712-563-5238 to make an appointment for your adolescent.
Adults that have completed the 2-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine at ACMH and who would like to receive the booster can go to vaccine.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232- 0233 to find an alternate area location.
Audubon County Public Health statistics show that as of Aug. 10, 53% of Audubon County has been vaccinated. To reduce the spread of COVID-19 including the Delta variant, The CDC recommends getting vaccinated and to wear masks indoors in public spaces.
Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Audubon County Public Health will continue to update the public as more information regarding booster doses becomes available.