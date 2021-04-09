As a non-profit critical access hospital, the mission and purpose of Manning Regional Healthcare Center is to serve those in the local community and provide a public benefit. Quality healthcare has a large community and economic impact and it is essential for attracting other industries. Hospitals are generally, among the largest employers, they offer highly educated, well-paying jobs and physicians are essential to maintaining operations.
“In addition to providing healthcare through the services we offer, we also provide widespread benefits to support our community,” said Chief Executive Officer, Linn Block, RN, BSN, MHA.
Community Impact
MRHC offers a variety of community education events, trainings and clinics such as CPR & AED training classes, blood drives, monthly wellness clinics, blood pressure clinics, concussion testing at the high school and walk-in flu shot clinics. They also hold educational events like Kid’s Health and Safety fairs, Senior Fun Day, Women Supporting Women and Medicare Enrollment. Many of these efforts have a direct impact on the local economy and overall community health.
“We are proud to share that in the past year, we provided nearly $40,000 in donations and community health improvement services to benefit our local communities,” shared Block.
MRHC has supported foundations such as IKM-Manning School Foundation, American Cancer Society, and National Child Safety Council as well as community organizations such as Main Street Manning, Manning Hausbarn Heritage Park, Manning Rotary, Boy Scouts of America, Wolf Care, and Little Hawks Childcare Center.
Last year, Manning Regional also provided $314,000 in charity care and served over 800 people through those efforts. Charity care is also known as uncompensated health care, which is provided for free, or at a reduced cost, to people with limited income who would otherwise be unable to pay for their treatment. Various types of financial assistance is provided to patients, and community education events and important information about health and well-being are shared through radio ads, news articles, social media and the website.
Economic Impact
Economic impact of an organization is often measured in terms of employment, income (payroll and benefits), taxable retail sales and sales tax collections.
According to the Iowa Hospital Association, during the most recent reporting period (2019), Manning Regional Healthcare Center provided 123 jobs representing nearly $5 million in direct payroll income and an indirect $7.3 million impact on the local economy. Additionally this accounts for nearly $3.5 million in retail sales and $207,500 in sales tax. The health sector and the employees in the health sector purchase a large number of goods and services from local businesses which are referred to as secondary (or indirect) impacts to the economy.
In total, Iowa hospitals provide 76,000 direct jobs to the economy and there is $5 billion in direct worker income with $8.6 billion in worker income either directly or indirectly tied to hospitals.