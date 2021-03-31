AUDUBON — On Thursday, Oct. 15, Medicap Pharmacy hosted an open house and ribbon cutting for the public at their new facility located at 317 N. Market Street on the north edge of Audubon.
Pictured above are (left to right): Stacie Dreyer, Chamber President, Tracey Armentrout, Chamber Member, Molly Armentrout, Chamber Sectetary, Olena Betts, Charlotte Soll, staff members; Adam Mikkelsen, PharmD, Managing Pharmacist (preparing to cut the ribbon), Joe Merrill, staff member, Trish Nelson, Barbi Elmquist, Ilyen Wiesley, staff members and Greg Johansen, owner.
After a long time in its Broadway location, Medicap in Audubon made a move to 317 North Market Street, where the former Pizza Hut used to be, reopening with more space.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The phone number remains the same — 712-563-2655, and they offer in store shopping, delivery and curbside pick up — even offering a drive through for even more convenience.