On Thursday, April 15, Carroll County Public Health is hosting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination event. Appointments are preferredbut walk-ins are now welcome. A short wait time may occur for the walk-ins but everyone will be accommodated. The follow up, 2nddose is scheduled for Friday, May 14.
Clinic times for both dates will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. All adults 18 years of age are eligible regardless of county of residence.
The location for both dates will be in the Westgate Mall in Carroll in the former Edge 2 and Christopher and Banks stores in the west end of the mall. Please park in the west parking lot and use the Carroll Street entrance to the mall.
Vaccine appointments for this event can be scheduled online at https://www.stanthonyhospital.org/covid19vaccine/. The appointment link will ask for your identification, health questions, and your preferred appointment time. You may also call (712) 794-5835 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge. If you have health insurance with a private provider, Medicare, or Medicaid your insurance can be billed for administering the shot. You will not receive a bill however.
The St. Anthony Regional Hospital website includes a full listing of the active and pending COVID-19 vaccination sites in Carroll County. All of the clinics and pharmacies are listed along with phone numbers and weblinks for scheduling appointments when doses arrive. The State of Iowa also maintains a website listing vaccination sites at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/vaccineinformation.