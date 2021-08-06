ELK HORN — Local author Kinsey Phifer will celebrate the release of her new book, “Variations of Normal: The Labors of Love,” with a book signing at the Elk Horn Public Library. Kinsey will be at the library on Monday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. and will be selling and signing copies as well as giving a short program with Q&A time.
She lives in Elk Horn with her husband and two children. She’s a certified birth and bereavement doula since 2016, and has a passion for VBAC, breech babies, and parents’ rights during childbirth.
Variations of Normal is her first book.