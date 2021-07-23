KIMBALLTON — The city council in Kimballton will held a public hearing on a street reconstruction project on Aug. 5.
The project is located on South Second Street from Odense Street south to the dead end, including the removal of the existing street, stabilization of the subgrade, new concrete pavement and installation of ADA compliant curb ramps at the Odense Street intersection.
The public hearing on the project will include proposed contract documents, including plans, specifications and form of contract, for the South Second Street Reconstruction project, and the estimated cost for the work. The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the city of Kimballton Public Library, 118 North Main Street in Kimballton.
Bidders must file sealed bids for the work before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with the city of Kimballton, at the city office in the Kimballton Public Library. Sealed bids will be opened at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and will be considered at the council’s meeting on Aug. 5, with work expected to be started immediately on approval of the contract.