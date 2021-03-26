Congregate diners will continue receiving home delivered meals in April.
To cancel a meal PLEASE call the day before. Meals are subject to change
Congregate Meals and Meals On wheels — 563-3657
April 1 — Taco casserole, Mexican rice, pears, peanut butter cookie.
April 2 — COOK’S CHOICE.
April 5 — Goulash, lettuce or spinach salad, garlic parmesan green beans, mandarin oranges.
April 6 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, asparagus, strawberries & pineapple, molasses cookie.
April 7 — Brown sugar glazed pork, baked sweet potatoes, broccoli, banana.
April 8 — Crispy parmesan chicken, roasted red potatoes, steamed carrots, rice pudding.
April 9— Hot beef w/gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pears, peanut butter cookie.
April 12 — Swedish meatballs over rice, mixed vegetables, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
April 13 — BBQ pulled pork sandwich, sweet potato fries, corn, strawberries.
April 14 — COOK’S CHOICE
April 15 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, asparagus, apricots.
April 16 — Half of a turkey sandwich, cup of potato soup, baby carrots, mixed fruit.
April 19 — Ham & bean soup, corn bread, coleslaw, banana.
April 20 — Sloppy Joe, whole wheat bun, potato salad, green beans, strawberries & pineapple.
April 21 — Hearty chicken stew, breadstick, mandarin oranges, chocolate pudding.
April 22 — Herb-crusted pork loin, roasted red potatoes, broccoli, apricots.
April 22 — Crunchy pollock or baked cod fillet, roasted red potatoes, corn, berry fluff Jell-O salad.
April 26 — COOK’S CHOICE.
April 27 — Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, mixed fruit, molasses cookie.
April 28 — Chicken salad on whole wheat bun, baby carrots, banana.
April 29 — Baked honey chicken, roasted red potatoes, broccoli, hot milk cake w/berry mix.
April 30 — Half Chef’s choice sandwich, cup of potato soup, green beans, apple slices.
Each meal includes
• 1/3 of the required daily amounts (RDA) for persons age 70+,
• milk
• Condiments as appropriate.
Menu subject to change. RSVP by 9 a.m. — 563-3657 — Audubon; 268-2377 — Exira; Mini Bus 563-3657