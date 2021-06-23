Drought conditions in the Audubon County area lead to a burn ban starting Wednesday, June 23 at noon and as of Thursday, the ban - for all of Audubon County - is still in place.
Audubon Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen, representing all of the Audubon County fire departments, requested a ban be issued by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The ban prohibits any open burning due to conditions in the county which “are such that any such activity would constitute a danger to life or property.”
No one in Audubon County should engage in open burning in the county – except as specifically permitted by Iowa Code, until Thygesen notifies the State Fire Marshal that the dangerous conditions no longer exist and the ban is lifted. Any violation of the burn ban is a simple misdemeanor.