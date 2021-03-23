March 26, 27 and 28
Tom & Jerry (PG) Adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry in an upscale hotel.
April 2-4, April 9-11
Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) PG
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good.
April 16-18
The Father (2020) PG-13
A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.
April 23-25
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) PG-13
The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance.
All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. Sunday matinee showings will resume March 28, at 2 p.m.