“Build on a Strong Foundation”
This year, the women of the World Day of Prayer Committee of Vanuatu call us to worship with the words “Build on a strong foundation,” inspired by Matthew 7:24-27. We are invited to learn about Vanuatu’s history and rich culture. The women share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions, and experiences of God’s profound love.
The WDP 2020 program explores the passage in which Jesus tells a story about the kingdom of heaven, using the image of a house and the land on which the house is built. Choosing the land on which to build a house is an important decision for people in Vanuatu. Considering both the terrain and the climate is crucial in a tropical archipelago located in the South Pacific Ocean and prone to earthquakes, cyclones, volcanic eruptions and rising sea levels.
In Jesus’ story, the wisdom of the builder of the house comes from hearing and acting on the word of God, which is a word of love. This is the foundation on which our sisters call us to build our homes, our nations and the world. A call of faith to be earnestly considered when responding to the prayer of commitment: “What is the house that you would build?”
WDP’s guiding principles affirm that “prayer is rooted in listening to God and to one another.” Through the worship service, we listen to the people of Vanuatu. They take us to their communities and through their concerns. Their everyday life is woven into their prayers. They invite us to follow prayer with action. WDP’s motto “Informed prayer leads to prayerful action” affirms that prayer and action are inseparable and that both have immeasurable influence. Let us walk in faith and prayerful action”
This year, Audubon’s World Day of Prayer will be held March 5, 2021, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon at 9:30 a.m. Coffee, juice, and a roll will be served with a program to follow in the sanctuary. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. This year the event is hosted by the Women of the First United Methodist Church of Audubon.
About World Day of Prayer
Since the nineteenth century, Christian women in the United States and Canada have initiated cooperative activities in many areas of concern for women and children, recognizing the critical role of prayer in mission work and their call to promote world peace through worldwide mission work. The first organized “day of prayer for the world” was held in Canada on Jan. 9, 1920. The United States soon followed on Feb. 20, 1920.
Now, hundreds of thousands of women, men, youth and children from around the world and in every region gather to collectively worship on the first Friday in March. Each year, a different country serves as the writer of the World Day of Prayer worship service and other materials. Women of that country’s national WDP committee interpret scripture within their cultural context and prepare a worship service women around the world lead the services.
World Day of Prayer is supported by sacrificial and benevolent mission offerings given by individuals through these annual services. Each of the 170 countries celebrating World Day of Prayer has an ecumenical committee of women representing many cultures, races and faith traditions. Each country’s committee is responsible for determining the use of the offering as it relates to the theme for each year. Offering grants are made to women and children’s groups in each country.
World Day of Prayer USA promotes justice and equality for women through prayer, partnerships, service and celebration. For more information, visit the World Day of Prayer USW website at: www.wdp-usa.org