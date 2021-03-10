Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.