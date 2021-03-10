All Audubon County residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming legislative forum hosted by the Audubon County Farm Bureau. It will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 9 a.m. at The Bakery on Broadway. Speak with Senator Craig Williams and Representative Brian Best. These legislative coffees are an opportunity for citizens to have personal contact with their legislators. This a free event to the public.
...Extreme Fire Weather Conditions Expected over Southwest Iowa into this Afternoon... .Very windy and warm conditions along with low humidity and dry grasses and other fuels will produce extreme fire weather conditions over southwest Iowa late this morning and into the afternoon hours. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS.... * Relative Humidity...As low as 26 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start this afternoon may spread rapidly and become uncontrollable. * TIMING...Late this morning through this afternoon * WIND...South winds becoming southwest averaging between 25 and 35 mph and gusting up to around 50 mph at times. * FUEL...Grasslands and any lingering crops debris are dry and able to burn easily.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Highest winds mainly west of I-35. * WHERE...Southern and Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With these windy conditions and relative humidity falling below 35% this afternoon, there will be elevated fire danger across portions of central and southern Iowa and along and west of I-35. Burning is discouraged.
