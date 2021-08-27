SHELBY COUNTY — It’s not even September, but Shelby County Conservation is already thinking about Halloween. The annual trick or treating event at Nishna Bend will be held the weekend of Oct. 9 and Shelby County Conservation is in need of five more campers to participate in the event.
This is the only weekend that campsites are allowed to be reserved. Campers will be responsible for decorating their campsite and handing out treats to the trick or treaters.
Prizes are awarded for the two best campsites. If you are interested or would like more information, please call Christina at 712-744-3403.