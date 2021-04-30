AUDUBON — It’s the main building on the Audubon County Fairgrounds and has been used for fair events and other community celebrations over the years. Like many other public spaces, COVID-19 resulted in a break in use of the building, giving fairground officials the perfect time to update the much used building and an open house will be held on May 2 to showcase the changes.
The open house will be Sunday, May 2 from 2-4 p.m. The public will be able to get a look at all the work that has been done — including insulation, painting and more — and enjoy some refreshments and snacks.
While the Audubon County Fair dates back to 1879, the Agri-Hall has been part of the fairgrounds for more than 40 years ago. At that time the fair board of directors decided to replace an old “Floral Hall” with a steel building, with the shell to be ready for use by Sept. 1, 1979, and the building was finished on that date.
The next step was naming the building. Since it would house agricultural exhibits during the fair, the name Agri-Hall was suggested. Tables and chairs were ordered and the board decided the building could be rented out for other events.
Since then it’s been used for roller skating, events like toy shows and sales and for dinners and meetings for a variety of organizations.
Over the past 20 years, the board has worked to improve and maintain the building. Restrooms were renovated, the kitchen was updated along with the bar, flooring was redone, new energy efficient lighting installed, heating and cooling were updated, a porch was added and the roof was replaced.
COVID-19 gave the board more time for updates and renovation, board officials said.
“With a break in the use of the building due to COVID, it was decided the time was right to do a little renovating. It has been insulated, repainted, and given a beautiful new look,” board officials said, adding, “We appreciated the creativity and work Shane Schechinger, owner of NextGen Group, did to give our building a new, warmer look. Fair board members and friends have spent many hours working to improve this building for our communities.”