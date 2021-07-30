It's coming up fast - better mark it on your calendar. Audubon's Operation T-Bone Days is Aug. 6-8, kicking off with a picnic in the park.
On Friday, Aug. 6 Albert's Old Fashioned Picnic will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Albert the Bull Park, with hamburgers, chips, dessert bar and drink. A drive through meal will also be available. Don't miss the musical entertainment, and remember to bring your chairs and blankets. The picnic is a fundraiser for the PEO. Also on Friday night there will be Special Figure 8 Car Races at 7:30 p.m. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and races at 7:30 p.m. Top the night off with fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Audubon County Fairgrounds, the rain date is Aug. 8.
On Saturday, Aug. 7 the focus shifts to the John James Audubon City Park.
From 7-10 a.m. you can get breakfast at the Audubon County Good Neighbor Service Council Breakfast/Bake Sale at the Memorial Building for a freewill offering.
At 8 a.m. try out a free Yoga Class in the Park with Michaela Shriver of Natural State Hatha Yoga; Starting at 9 a.m. Audubon County Car Club will be Cruisin’ Into T-Bone Days on Broadway Street, Registration at 9 a.m., $10 entry fee, "Dust ‘em off – Show ‘em off," Club members said. All proceeds will be used for community projects. At 9:30 a.m. is the Kiddie Parade. Decorate those bikes, strollers and wagons, because prizes will be awarded; registration is 9-9:30 a.m. by the City Park Stage; Starting at 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. will be the Operation T-Bone Tractor Exhibition for tractors of any condition. Arrive
from 9 a.m. to noon on Broadway Street, check in at the corner of Broadway and Washington Streets. Tractors may participate in the parade and then be displayed on Broadway until 4 p.m.
Like shopping better than tractors? From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. there will be Junkin’ Craftin’ And Vendors, with businesses offering store bargains, bake sales and a flea market; Also from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. food will be available, along with Operation T-Bone Memorabilia, souvenirs and an information table. Looking for something to do with the kids? There will be inflatables, kids games and a dunk tank put on by community organizations and churches. From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. check out Face Painting by Dottie the Clown and from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Balloon Tying by Rufus Clown;
The T-Bone Association's Steak Sandwich Feed begins at 11 a.m. with entertainment to be announced at the City Park Stage.
The Operation T-Bone Parade will begin at 1 p.m. This year's Grand Marshal is Chuck Griffith.
Cool off with the kids at a special matinee 2 p.m. showing at The Rose Theater for kids. Food will be available while supplies last starting at 4 p.m. The beer garden is open from noon until midnight, by the Thirsty Pigs Mobile Event Company. At 8 p.m. check out Midnight Band “Oreo Meatwagon” admission is free.
Then start your Sunday out early - or not so early, at the Audubon Fire Station from 7 a.m. to noon, with a breakfast fundraiser and open house. Find out more about all the plans for the new fire station.