Youth Day Camps
Do you know of any youth grades kindergarten to third or fourth to sixth that would be interested in a summer day camp? Guthrie County Extension is offering several youth day camps this summer, starting with Life is Good…Kayaking on June 16 at Springbrook Park. For more information and additional dates visit the Guthrie County Extension website. All youth who wish to attend must register online and bring their own sack lunch.
A Pinch of Family Flavor
Ready for a hands-on experience making some delicious and affordable meals for you and your family? Join us here at the Guthrie County ISU Extension Office on June 22, July 6, and 13! Cost to attend is $5 and each class you will create a new meal, as well as learn other tools from the Spend Smart East Smart website.
Focusing on Forages: Grazing Series
Guthrie County Extension will be co-hosting a Grazing Series, starting June 14th and ending September in Adair and Guthrie Counties! This event is free to attend and a meal will be provided at 6 pm thanks to the Adair& Guthrie County Cattlemen. To get registered visit https://bit.ly/33THsJ5 or contact the office!
Recipe from Spend Smart. Eat Smart.Pineapple Snack Cakes
Serves 12
Cost/Serving $0.14
Serving Size: 1 muffin
INGREDIENTS
• 1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple in 100% juice
• 1 cup whole wheat flour
• 3/4 cup all purpose white flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 cup white sugar
• 3 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable)
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 2 eggs
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 350° F. Line a muffin tin with liners or spray with cooking spray.
2. Drain juice from the pineapple into a cup or bowl. Save the juice for step 4. Dab pineapple with a paper towel to dry.
3. Whisk whole wheat flour, all purpose white flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl.
4. Beat sugar, oil, vanilla, and 1/4 cup of the saved pineapple juice until combined. Beat in eggs. Stir in the crushed pineapple.
5. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined. Divide the batter into the muffin tins.
6. Bake until the snack cakes are golden and a tester inserted into the center of a snack cake comes out clean, about 18–20 minutes.
7. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
TIPS
Pineapple Snack Cakes are great as a side dish to any meal or as a snack.
Use pineapple tidbits or chunks instead of crushed pineapple. Drain well and finely chop.
Sprinkle 1/2 cup of coconut or walnuts on top of each snack cake before baking.
Save extra pineapple juice to add to a salad dressing, fruit salad, or smoothie.