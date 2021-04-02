• The College is offering Virtual Discover DMACC Pathways in Social Behavioral Sciences and Design, Humanities & Communications in April.
• “Ask a Professional” Events will Focus on what Respiratory Therapists; Construction Operations and Project Managers; Behavior Analysts; Construction Superintendents and Field Staff; Social Workers; and Business & Marketing Professionals within the Construction Industry do in their careers.
• DMACC will also Offer “Business Spotlights” with ChildServe, Balance Autism and Gretchen Bohling Designs.
DMACC is offering nine Virtual Career Discovery Events in April to provide a taste of various career pathways before entering college. The free events are offered virtually for ninth through 12th grade students, their parents and teachers.
“It is important that we continue to offer young people experiences that allow them to explore potential future careers and areas of interest,” said Amy Steenhoek, DMACC Career Discovery Network Coordinator. “Since many face-to-face opportunities are still on hold, I’m hopeful students will take advantage of our virtual Career Discovery Events and enjoy hearing about the many opportunities and great careers that exist right here in Central Iowa.”
The events include:
• April 5, 1 to 2:35 p.m., Virtual Discover DMACC Pathways: Social Behavioral Sciences and Human Services
Would you like to work with people one-on-one? Do you enjoy helping people of any age? Are you interested in becoming a Counselor or Social Worker? Join us to learn about the Social Behavioral Sciences and Human Services career pathway. Through a Zoom video call, students will have the opportunity to attend program sessions, interact with Enrollment Advisors and other staff, and learn about the DMACC experience. Programs included: Psychology, Sociology and Human Services.
• April 9, 10 to 10:25 a.m., Ask a Professional: Construction Operations and Project Managers
Hear from professionals in the construction industry who focus on Construction Operations and Management. Each will share their education, background, job responsibilities and requirements.
• April 9, 1 to 2:35 p.m., Virtual Discover DMACC Pathways: Design, Humanities and Communications
Do people describe you as creative or imaginative? Do you enjoy cooking or baking or have an interest in videos, music and design? Is writing and storytelling something you enjoy? Join us for a Virtual Discover DMACC Pathways: Arts, Design & Communications Day. You will have the opportunity to attend program sessions, interact with Enrollment Advisors and other staff and learn about the DMACC experience. Programs Included: Architectural Technologies, Acting, Animation, Culinary Arts, Graphic Design, Photography, and Video Production.
• April 15, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Business Spotlight, Balance Autism
Passionate about helping others? Get to know Balance Autism by attending the Business Spotlight. Leaders from both the Children’s Services and Adult Services departments will discuss what they do, how they do it, and ways you can join in on all the fun.
• April 15, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Ask a Professional: Behavior Analyst
Join this “Ask a Professional” session and hear from Jessica Crawford and Tammy Howard with the organization Balance Autism. Crawford is a Licensed Board-Certified Behavior Analyst and serves as Balance Autism’s Adult Services Program Director. Howard is Balance Autism’s Children’s Services Program Manager in the Altoona Children’s Clinic. She trains, mentors, coaches and supervises direct support professionals to provide superior ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) services to all clients. Crawford and Howard’s focus is disseminating the use of behavior analysis to teach individuals with autism new skills and greater independence in their daily lives.
• April 16, 10 to 10:25 a.m., Ask a Professional: Construction Superintendents and Field Staff
Hear from various field/trades positions in the construction industry, which includes superintendents and field staff. Each will share their background, job responsibilities and requirements.
• April 16, 2 to 2:30 p.m., Ask a Professional: Social Worker
Join us for this “Ask a Professional” session and hear from Rose Klingbeil, a local high school Social Worker. She will share her background and education and the rewards and challenges of a career in social work. This session will include advice for young people exploring this career in a Q&A style session.
• April 22, 1 to 2 p.m., Business Spotlight and Live Virtual Tour, Gretchen Bohling Designs-Fashion Designer
Learn more about becoming a Fashion Designer! You will get to know Fashion Designer, Gretchen Bohling, and learn more about her fashion brand that promotes ethical and sustainable designs. This Business Spotlight will also include a live virtual tour of Gretchen Bohling’s Design Studio.
• April 23, 10 to 10:25 a.m., Ask a Professional: Business & Marketing Professionals within the Construction Industry
Hear from professionals in the Business and Marketing sector of the construction industry, which includes Accounting, Business Analysts, Business Development and Marketing. Each will share their education, background, job responsibilities and requirements.
Steenhoek said during any of the 90-minute long Discover DMACC Pathway Days, students will learn about the Career Pathway, attend a DMACC information session and hear about the DMACC experience and also interact with program instructors during program presentations.
She said the Ask a Professional events are brief, 25-minute long sessions where students get to know a professional in a specific career. The students will hear about the professionals’ story, how they got to where they are today and the day-to-day of their career. In addition, Steenhoek said the professionals will include advice for young people interested in the specific career in a Q-and-A style session.
For the entire list of Spring 2021 Career Discovery Events and to register, go to www.dmacc.edu/careerdiscovery.
For more information on any of the DMACC Career Discovery Events, contact Amy Steenhoek at absteenhoek@dmacc.edu.