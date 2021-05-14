AUDUBON — Residents of Audubon have a new way to connect with city hall — via a redesigned website that is ready to go. The new site is located at https://www.cityofauduboniowa.com/
City Clerk Joe Foran said the website is a “big deal” for both residents and the city.
The site allows individuals to take care of most things they would have needed to go to city hall to do — like pay utility bills, fill out permit forms and more — right on line.
Residents just need to click on “My Front Desk,” to set up an account, then can view things like their utility bill, history, and more.
Currently building permit forms are on-line through the website, but others will be added at a later date.
Other things, like city announcements can also be posted on the site.