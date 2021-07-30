Second Try

AUDUBON — They’re trying again. After the first set of bids came in much higher than originally anticipated, the Audubon School Board will let their middle school/high school update and renovation project for bids again after making some changes they hope will bring down the costs.
In March of 2020 the district approved a $7.5 million bond referendum for the remodeling project. The building had been built in the early 1960’s and hadn’t seen an update since then. The building’s HVAC system was failing and in need of replacement and District Superintendent Eric Trager and the board felt it would be more economical to do the other work needed all at the same time.
In January the board rejected bids when they came in $4 million higher than the estimated costs, and Trager thought the district should try again this fall.
It was back to the drawing board, and Trager said after reviewing the original plans, there were more small than big changes.
“We originally were going to do a reconfiguration of the locker area,” he said, noting that it got “scaled way back,” to use the same footprint of the current locker room, but to incorporate all the elements they had wanted. “We won’t change a lot of the footprint, and that’s a significant savings.”
Also, heating and cooling equipment was going to be located in the old boiler room, Trager said, but they found from contractors that putting the equipment closer to the area that it serves was more efficient in terms of installation. That took some big redesigns, he said, but should also help with cost.
The work was originally planned before the COVID-19 pandemic, and while it started out at an estimated $7.5 million, it has gone up.
A second bid date has been set for Sept. 7, with bid opening set at Oct. 20.
He hoped for a competitive bid day. “We need contractors looking at this,” he said, and if it still comes out higher, “If that’s the case, then it will cost what it costs,” he said.
“We’ve made some promises to the community to get this project done,” Trager said, “And we’re working hard to make that happen.”
In 2019 the district had an extensive study of the high school/middle school building done, in order to get costs for different parts of the project, which included things like a new HVAC system, upgrades to the electrical system, fire safety improvements including a sprinkler system and work on classrooms and hallway areas. Floors, ceilings and painting were part of a general facelift for the building. The study resulted in a $7.5 million estimate for the project and believed that the work could be done over the summer.
Instead when they opened the bids at the beginning of the year they had come in at $11.6 million. While Trager and the board had allowed for normal overages — that figure was far too high and all bids were rejected.
Trager said, at the time, that the district would not be asking the public for more money. He said the district had promised that to the voters. “We fully intend to keep that word,” he said, and use existing revenue streams to finance any overage.