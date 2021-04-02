Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful announced the grant awards for the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa.
“Governor Reynolds will be signing a proclamation designating April as Keep Iowa Beautiful month and we are pleased to do our part by awarding paint to 132 community projects in Iowa,” said Doug Vogel, Vice-President, Marketing, of the Iowa based company. “The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa one of the best states in the nation to live.”
“The Paint Iowa Beautiful program helps us increase our assistance to neighborhoods and communities in improving the attractiveness and beauty of where we live,” said Kevin Techau, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “These projects definitely improve the beauty of Iowa, its countryside and its communities.”
In addition to paint projects, join over 90 communities participating in Keep Iowa Beautiful’s Pick Up Iowa annual program by cleaning up litter and trash along Iowa’s roadsides, neighborhoods, streets, school grounds, parks and streams. Encourage your community mayor, city council or county supervisors to announce several days or a week as PICK-UP YOUR COMMUNITY. Pick-Up Iowa is being held through June 30th, 2021 on any dates that work for your community. To participate you must register your group/organization at https://www.research.net/r/PickUpIowa_2021_SignUp Registered participant groups are eligible for a limited supply of free cleanup supplies such as bags, grabbers, safety vests and gloves donated by Keep Iowa Beautiful.
In the 18-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 11,860 gallons of paint for 1,132 community projects in Iowa.
About Diamond Vogel
Diamond Vogel is an Iowa based, family owned company started in 1926 by Andrew Vogel. It serves 13 states with seven manufacturing facilities and 53 service center outlets providing Architectural Finishes, Industrial and Original Equipment Finishes and Home Decorating Products. www.diamondvogel.com
About Keep Iowa Beautiful
Keep Iowa Beautiful was established in 2000 by Governor Robert D. Ray and Donald F. Lamberti becoming the 23rd State Affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. It is a 501c3 charitable organization working with citizens, neighborhoods and communities in improving the vitality and cultural health of the state of Iowa. KIB is helping build stronger communities to develop sustainable futures. For more information see our web page at www.keepiowabeautiful.com
2021 Paint Awards
Area projects include:
Adair; City of Adair; Chamber Quarters, City Park, signs; Randi Lehman
Anita; DNR-Lake Anita State Park; Picnic tables and shelters; Kara Duysen
Audubon; County Tourism; Butterfly Wings Mural on main street; Sara Slater
Carroll County; Carroll County 4-H; various public areas for Carroll County; Kelsey Wiese
Casey; Casey Service Club; Building at 611 McPerson Street; Judi Zimmerline
Elk Horn; City of Elk Horn; Pool House; Chelsee Jacobsen
Manning; City of Manning; Various Homes; Kathy Schwaller
Shelby; City Of Shelby; gazebo, downtown buildings and picnic tables along trail; Michelle Mantell