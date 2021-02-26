Hansen House welcomes Tracy Burns

Hansen House Assisted Living and Memory Care Residence is proud to announce and welcome Tracy Burns as the Residence Director of their Harlan location. Tracy will officially begin her role on March 1.
Burns graduated from IWCC in 1993 from the Licensed Practical Nursing Program. In addition to holding an LPN license, she also has an Iowa Assisted Living Manager Certificate. Early in her nursing career, she worked at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, for 10 years. This is where she first started to develop a passion for caring for those with memory loss. She went on to serve as the Heath Services Director at Prairie Meadows Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Omaha and then as the Memory Care Director at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs.
She was born and raised on a farm outside of Audubon where her parents Jo and Sally Porsch still live. Tracy currently lives on an acreage outside of Audubon as well. She has three children and five grandchildren. She enjoys spending her free time with her grandchildren and on the farm with her parents.
Burns says she is looking forward to meeting all the tenants, families, and staff. She is fully aware of the challenges that come with caring for those with dementia. She wants to partner with families and employees as we bring joy and comfort to those we serve.