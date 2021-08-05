• Aug. 6-8 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG)
(Special T-Bone showing Saturday at 2 p.m.)
The lovable rabbit is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is abound, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.
• Aug. 13-15 F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13)
Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most.
• Aug. 20-22 The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG)
The Templeton brothers—Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted —have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.
Movie showings subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m.