Iowa’s community colleges dominated the 2021 Collegiate Trap Shooting Championship this past weekend.
Iowa Western Community College was crowned Team Champions in Singles Trap, and also had members place second, fourth and sixth in the Men’s Individual and fourth in the Women’s Individual.
The 2021 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Collegiate Championships in Singles Trap held April 17, at the Stockdale Gun Club, near Ackley, included 140 athletes from 17 Iowa colleges and universities. Top individual honors went to Kyle Wilkins, of Grand View University, and Briana Heltibridle, from Hawkeye Community College. The final results are below.
Singles Trap Championship
Men’s Individual
Kyle Wilkins, Grand View University: 199
Weston Zolck, Iowa Western Community College: 198
Carson Feeney, Iowa Central Community College: 196
John DeFord, Iowa Western Community College: 196
Chase Martin, Iowa Central Community College: 196
Mitchell Hoffman, Iowa Western Community College: 195
Women’s Individual
Briana Heltibridle, Hawkeye Community College: 192
Alexis Teribury, Hawkeye Community College: 191
Courtney Nielsen, Southwestern Community College: 188
Reegan Filip, Iowa Western Community College: 187
Kaylie Klimesh, Northeast Iowa Community College: 186
Nicole, Popp, Hawkeye Community College: 184
Singles Trap Teams
Iowa Western Community College: 978
Iowa Central Community College: 973
Grand View University: 954
Hawkeye Community College: 943
Southwestern Community College: 926
The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the country, said Chris Van Gorp, shooting sports coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet, Van Gorp said.
The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be.
For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, shooting sports coordinator for the Iowa DNR at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.