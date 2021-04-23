When you purchase your next pair of shoes or decorative bath towels or anything from Amazon, you could be helping the DMACC Foundation.
As more people turn to Amazon for their shopping needs, thousands of non-profits, including the DMACC Foundation, are benefitting from the use of AmazonSmile. This program donates 0.5 percent of eligible purchases on Amazon to a charity of your choice. You can now select the DMACC Foundation as your charitable organization of choice.
“Many people shop on Amazon, so this is a wonderful and easy way to support DMACC student scholarships at the same time,” DMACC Foundation Executive Director Tara Connolly said. “The great thing is there is no cost to the DMACC Foundation or to AmazonSmile customers.”
• On a desktop site, navigate to smile.amazon.com.
• Designate your charity just below and to the left of the search bar, or
• On a mobile device, click the menu icon in the top left
• Scroll down to settings and click “Amazon Smile.”
Once you’ve selected Des Moines Area Community College Foundation as your charity of choice, every time you shop fromsmile.amazon.com, you will be supporting DMACC students.
You don’t need to create a separate account. Simply shop as you normally would, but at smile.amazon.com, and the donation will be made at no expense to you.
Connolly said this is a simple way to generate dollars for DMACC student scholarships while shopping for your favorite things.
The shopping experience is identical to Amazon.com with the added benefit that the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate to the charitable organizations selected by customers.
About AmazonSmile Foundation
The AmazonSmile Foundation is a 501©(3) private foundation created by Amazon to administer the AmazonSmile program. All donation amounts generated by the AmazonSmile program are remitted by a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. to the AmazonSmile Foundation. In turn, the AmazonSmile Foundation donates those amounts to the charitable organizations selected by our customers. Amazon pays all expenses of the AmazonSmile Foundation; they are not deducted from the donation amounts generated by purchases on AmazonSmile.