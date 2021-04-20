Audubon County is under a Freeze Warning April 21, 12 a.m. until April 21, 9 a.m.
The freeze warning remains in effect From midnight Tuesday To 9 a.m.
CDT Wednesday...
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are expected across Central and Southern Iowa. The freezing temperatures are expected from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. CDT Wednesday.
Impacts could include frost and freeze conditions that will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Weather coming up includes:
Today - Isolated snow showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 %.
Tonight - Scattered snow showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 %. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday - Scattered snow showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 %. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday Night - Widespread frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west in the evening.
Thursday - Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.