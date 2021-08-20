Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.