ELK HORN - A Back To School Kick Off was held for Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton students and families at the Elk Horn Fire Department on Wednesday night. With the first day of school coming up Monday, Aug. 23, it was time to start thinking about books and lockers and classes again.
School officials reported a great turn out, and there were burgers, coleslaw and bars available for a free will donation. New teachers were introduced and there was time to talk about the fall line ups.
Organizers had plenty of praise for support they received.
The Leo’s helped setting up, football players took the tables down and teachers helped by providing bars.
Door prizes were donated by: TJ’s Pourhouse, Nick Peppers-Green Hills, Beth Lauritsen, Abby Rasmussen, Norse Horse, Barn Burner, Michelle Phippen, PCS, Jensen Collision, Dollar General, Rasmussen, Nelson & Wonio, Cyclone Title, The Market, Darrell’s Place, Hungry Spartan Pizza, Audubon Rec Center, My Way Designs, Bakery on Broadway, Molly’s and Larsen’s Pub, Grace on Main and Rustic Roots!
"We couldn’t do any of this without your support. Have a great school year! Go Spartans!" officials said.