ATLANTIC — For some Memorial Day is for grilling out and family get-togethers, but the day, originally called Decoration Day, is in honor of those who have died serving our country.
Around the Audubon County area, a number of services are planned — here is a list of some of them:
In Audubon — The Audubon American Legion and the V.F.W. will host the services at Maple Grove/Audubon Heights with services at 10 a.m. The emcee for this year’s services will be John Roberts. Speaker will be Don Mosinski. The roll call of the dead will be recited. There will also be services at Friendship Home (outside) at 9 a.m.
In Brayton — The Brayton American Legion Post #350 will hold Memorial Day Services, starting at the East Nishnabotna river bridge east of Brayton at 10 a.m. Services will follow at Oakfield Cemetery, Bowen Cemetery and Oak Hill Cemetery.
In Exira — The Memorial Day Services will be at the Exira Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. In case of rain, services will be in the Exira Event Center. For those who want breakfast before — or after — the service, the Exira Lions are having a Memorial Day breakfast at the Exira Community Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee, for a free will offering, and will be open for in-house dining.
In Elk Horn — The Elk Horn Lutheran Church holds a memorial day service on Monday at 11 a.m.
In Kimballton — The Kimballton AMVETs Post #51 will hold services at the Jacksonville Lutheran Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.; at the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery at 10:15 a.m. and at the Kimballton Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at 11 a.m.
In Atlantic — The Memorial Day Service will be at the Atlantic Cemetery Field Of Glory at 10 a.m. Services will include a cannon fired by members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Camp #23 at 10 a.m. There will be a speaker, the placement of wreaths, the Atlantic Colorguard and SUVCW (Rifle Squad “Fall In,”) and an Honor the Dead flyover at approximately 11 a.m.
In Anita — The Anita American Legion Post #210 will hold Memorial Day services at the Anita Evergreen Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. A service at Caring Acres will be held at 9:30 a.m. Those attending should note that bleachers will not be provided, you should bring your own chairs.