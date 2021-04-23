PELLA — Central’s annual Scholarship Celebration was scheduled for Thursday, April 22, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. More than 800 students would have been recognized this year in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.
The following students from your area were:
Lila Sebetka of Audubon — received the Edith Sedrel LeCocq Scholarship and Griswell Family Scholarship.
Allyson Madsen of Exira — received the Kniff Family Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Wyatt Madsen of Exira — received the Journey Scholarship.
Kamryn Waymire of Elk Horn — received the Journey Scholarship.
Amy Burns of Audubon — received the Verle & Hilda Ver Dught Endowed Scholarship in Biology and Journey Scholarship.
Central College of Pella, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service.
For more information about Central College: www.central.edu.