The ICA Carcass Challenge is the only fed-beef contest in the state of Iowa, used to highlight the state’s beef producers—from seedstock to feedlot. The 2021 contest is complete and winners were awarded at the banquet on June 2.
The overall awards for retail value per days on feed were given to the top 10 percent of steers on the test, with a top prize of $5,000.
• The champion steer, with a retail value average per day on test of $6.21, was awarded to steer 53, donated by Mosher Angus Farm, Lauritsen Cattle Company and Mark Segebart, and the steer was bred by Mosher Angus.
• Second place, with a retail value average per day on test of $6.15, was awarded to steer 55, donated by Bruce and Peyton River and Cobett Waterers, and bred by Bruce and Peyton River.
The other awards given were:
• The largest ribeye was awarded to steer 43, donated and bred by Johnson Family Farms.
• The high marbling award went to steer 4, donated by American State Bank, and bred by Trent Rehder.
• The chef’s choice award was given to steer 71, donated by the Woodhill Farms, Cherne Angus and Hosch Farms, and bred by Cherne Angus.
• The highest average daily gain was steer 24, donated by Custom Precast and bred by Jason Kurt.
Recruitment for the 2022 Carcass Challenge contest will begin soon. If you are interested in knowing more about the program, contact Jennifer Carrico at jennifer@iacattlemen.org.