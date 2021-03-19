ELK HORN — The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton school board approved a superintendent sharing agreement between Exira-EHK and IKM-Manning, going to 70/30 sharing from 80/20.
“With hiring a new administrator in both districts,” Miller said he thought the contract needed a little more balance. “And with that approved, we can move forward and do some planning,” he added.
In 2020 the sharing agreement was changed from a 50/50 split between the two districts to an 80/20 split, leaving Superintendent Trevor Miller in IKM-Manning four days a week, and Exira-EHK one day per week. At the time IKM-Manning had more than 300 more students than Exira-EHK and Miller felt that he knew Exira-EHK well enough for one day a week to work.
In other business, the board has decided to extend the face covering mandate until their April meeting. Miller said the mandate had resulted in less kids having to be out due to quarantine, if both students were wearing masks, and the board was planning to see how vaccination progress was going as they got closer to the end of the school year.