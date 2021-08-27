AUDUBON COUNTY — City and school board positions will be on the ballot on Nov. 2 for the general election and individuals who want to run for these seats may start filing this week.
In Audubon County, two school board seats at the Audubon Community Schools and three at the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton schools will be on the ballot, along with council members in Audubon, Brayton, Exira, Gray and Kimballton.
School board candidates in Audubon’s district include Sara Asmus and Heath Hansen.
In Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton there are three board members up for re-election.
Patrick Greving, Kevin Petersen and Tami Fahn all will have seats on the ballot.
If you want to run for either a school board or city council seat, there are some requirements.
You must be a US Citizen, 18 years old or older, a resident of the school district, and eligible to vote in order to be a candidate for the city or school seats.
Certain forms must be filled out and signatures must be collected in order to file for candidacy. You must file an affidavit of candidacy, along with nomination papers. The nomination paperwork must have signatures — the number of signatures generally is for school districts with fewer than 1,000 registered voters, the minimum number of signatures is 10. For districts with more than 1,000 registered voters, the minimum number of signatures is 1 percent of registered voters or 50, whichever is less.
A school candidate guide is available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s web page under elections/candidates/school elections. You can find an affidavit of candidacy and nomination paperwork is also available there.
The first day to file to run was Monday, Aug. 23, the last day to file papers is Thursday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m. There are no filing fees in Iowa.
All of the following seats have a term ending Dec. 31, 2021: In Audubon, candidates are council members, Jason Hocker, Nick Weihs, and Brad Hemmingsen; In Brayton, City Mayor Cally Christensen along with, Greg Gust and David L. Hansen; In Exira City Mayor Mike Huegerich and Nathan Wahlert (appointed), and Courtney Peppers; In Gray, City Mayor Penny Schmidt and Roger Sinow and Alisha Buml (both appointed); In Kimballton, City Mayor Glen Hoegh and Mike Shores, Tony Petersen and Vernon Schwarte (appointed).