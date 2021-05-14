AUDUBON — The Class of 2021 will walk down the aisle and receive diplomas on Sunday, May 16 in Audubon High School.
The class celebrated their Baccalaureate at the high school auditorium on May 12 and Class Night will be held on Saturday, May 15, also in the auditorium at 7 p.m.
Commencement will be Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. in the high school gym. For all events, attendance is unlimited, but all guests are encouraged to wear masks and social distance. The event will also be live streamed through the school’s YouTube channel, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYntbOjeds4pr4Xee0ghpA
The senior’s last day was Thursday, May 13, and the last day of school for the other students is May 21, with a noon dismissal.
Graduates of 2021 chose the motto: “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails,” by Bertha Calloway.
The class colors are cardinal and black, and the class flower is a red anemone.
Senior class sponsors are Erin O’Brien, Liz Stein and Courtney Walter.
Senior Speaker is Madison Vorm.
The graduating class includes: Aiden Alt, Chloe Andersen, Taick Berger, Sydney Beymer, Javyn Bladt, Layne Borkowski, Kodie Brannan-Sporrer, Matthew Brinkman, David Burdan, Anna Campbell, Kade Christensen, Riley Christensen, Kaitlynn Coop, Teddy DuVall, Rachel Heuss, Ethan Klocke, Joel Klocke, Caleb Kutz, Brian Moore, Clayton Morgan, Jasmine Nickum, Katelyn Nielsen, Kobie Otten, Alisha Petersen, Derek Porsch, Johanna Sauers, Gabriella Small, Gage Snyder, Ariea Soll, Sophia Sebetka, Tyler Tessman, Allie Teusink, Chandler Thomas, Aryn Vance, Madison Vorm and Elizabeth Zaiger.