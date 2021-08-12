There will be mud races on Aug. 21 at the Anita Municipal Airport, gates open at 9:30 a.m. and racing starts at 11 a.m. Race registration is at 8:30 a.m. Questions? Contact Coulten at 515-720-4941. Admission is $10 person, children 7 and under are free. Pit Passes are $20.
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 86°
- Heat Index: 86°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 81°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:25:39 AM
- Sunset: 08:23:31 PM
- Dew Point: 71°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 87F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 82F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:25:39 AM
Sunset: 08:23:31 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: N @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:26:41 AM
Sunset: 08:22:07 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NE @ 4mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:27:43 AM
Sunset: 08:20:42 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:28:45 AM
Sunset: 08:19:15 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:29:47 AM
Sunset: 08:17:47 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:30:49 AM
Sunset: 08:16:19 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:31:51 AM
Sunset: 08:14:49 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
