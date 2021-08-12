There will be mud races on Aug. 21 at the Anita Municipal Airport, gates open at 9:30 a.m. and racing starts at 11 a.m. Race registration is at 8:30 a.m. Questions? Contact Coulten at 515-720-4941. Admission is $10 person, children 7 and under are free. Pit Passes are $20.

