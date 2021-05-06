FFA members across Iowa celebrated their success when they gathered for the 93rd Iowa FFA Leadership Conference on April 18-20 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference is one the largest of its kind in the National FFA Organization. 46 Audubon FFA members were a part of this event with more than 4,000 FFA members.
The annual conference provided agricultural education students the opportunity to participate in Career Development Event competitions, be recognized for accomplishments in events during the past year, become inspired by motivational speakers, interact with college and business professionals, and develop leadership skills. Chapter delegates and Iowa FFA Officers also conducted the annual business session to make decisions for the student-run Iowa FFA Association. Students were also engaged in a service project with Meals from the Heartland.
The Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference is presented with support from the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation through the Iowa FFA Foundation.
This year Audubon members participated in the following ways at the state leadership conference:
Ag CSI:
Corbin Chambers, Austin Heuss, Carson Meaike, Jack Stanerson, Mason Steckler
State: 3rd Place, GOLD
Ag Career & Science Investigation, Ag CSI, is a Career Development Event that challenges Middle School FFA members to explore the diverse career options in agriculture. Ag CSI also challenges students to think creatively to develop solutions to future agriculturally related issues. This is a Career Development Event for 7th and 8th Grade Iowa FFA members. This year teams needed to devise a plan to put agriculture on/under the ocean.
Ag Impact:
Oliver Deist, Mari Gleason, Colton Hansen, Aaron Olsen, Kylie Petersen, Daniel Tessman
State: GOLD
This experiential-learning career development event is designed as a classroom activity to emphasize the importance of agriculture in our state, region, and community. Learning activities will focus on agricultural literacy, career exploration, personal development, and the integration of academics.
Parliamentary Procedure:
Team: Sienna Albertsen, Kacie Anthofer, Collin Bauer, Grant Gleason, Kali Irlmeier
Alternate: Abbie Erickson
State: SILVER
This event is intended to recognize the importance of developing leadership abilities. It provides trained officers and informed members on the correct conduct of organization affairs. Parliamentary procedure also provides training in democratic procedure. The event is a test of parliamentary procedure abilities and discussions.
Chapter Exhibit Display
Nicole Bald, Elly Schultes
State: BRONZE
This event is to provide an opportunity for chapters to display information on one chapter project or activity. This information should include how this one feature of the annual program was organized and conducted and what results were secured. FFA members and advisors attending the conference may thus secure information of value in developing more effective chapters in the state. Any project of an educational nature which contributes directly to training for success in a farming or agribusiness occupation may be portrayed. Audubon FFA members shared our annual fruit sales incentives.
Farm Business Management
Anna Campbell, Riley Christensen, Alex Foran, Kennedy Rohe
State: GOLD
In this event, participants demonstrated their ability to: analyze agriculture, farm, and ranch business management information, apply economic principles and concepts of farm business management to the decision-making process, evaluate agriculture business, and farm business management decisions, and work together cooperatively as a group.
Greenhand Quiz:
Kerrigan Larsen – SILVER
Alexis Obermeier – GOLD
This quiz tested greenhand members (9th grade or new members) on their general FFA knowledge.
Iowa Degrees
15 Audubon FFA members received their Iowa FFA Degree this year at the State FFA Convention. Abby Brooks, Jocelyn Chambers, Garrett Christensen, Allison Elmquist, Alex Foran, Rylan Hansen, Aleah Hermansen, Peyton Meaike, Johanna Sauers, Jordan Schrader, Joey Schramm, Gavin Smith, Kate Tessman, Hannah Thygesen, and Braden Wessel all received this honor.
State Music
State Choir
Rylee Brittain, Anna Campbell, Allison Elmquist sang in the State FFA Choir.
FFA Idol
Abigail and Elizabeth Zaiger
State: Second Place
Growmark Essay
Mattie Nielsen
State: Runner-Up
Delegates:
Abby Brooks and Alisha Petersen served as the Audubon FFA delegates.