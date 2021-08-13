Shaved Tail Louie's in Audubon

Shaved Tail Louie’s Shaved Ice is holding their last day today — Friday, Aug. 13 and celebrated a great season earlier this week. “This crew has been pretty darn amazing in our first season in Audubon, and we couldn’t be more thankful for their hard work and true ownership in their roles as Ice Kings and Queens!” officials said.

