Shaved Tail Louie’s Shaved Ice is holding their last day today — Friday, Aug. 13 and celebrated a great season earlier this week. “This crew has been pretty darn amazing in our first season in Audubon, and we couldn’t be more thankful for their hard work and true ownership in their roles as Ice Kings and Queens!” officials said.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 75%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:26:42 AM
- Sunset: 08:22:06 PM
- Dew Point: 58°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 82F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:26:42 AM
Sunset: 08:22:06 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:27:44 AM
Sunset: 08:20:40 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:28:46 AM
Sunset: 08:19:14 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:29:48 AM
Sunset: 08:17:46 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:30:50 AM
Sunset: 08:16:18 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:31:52 AM
Sunset: 08:14:48 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:32:54 AM
Sunset: 08:13:17 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- It's a Boy: Liam Eugene Anderson
- Audubon County To Hold Special Election
- Central Iowa to host National Plowing Matches
- Back to School at Exira-EHK Schools
- Local Author Holds Book signing
- Back to School at Exira-EHK Schools
- Council designates building historical, considers demolishing another
- Shaved Tail Louie's Shaved Ice celebrates great season
- Audubon’s Operation T-Bone Days Is Coming Up
- Water Emergency is still in effect in Audubon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.