Audubon County Democrats held their biennial organizational meeting March 20. The group voted to support the county-wide efforts in raising Mental Health Awareness. They will be working with the national nonpolitical campaigns through NAMI Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the medical facilities in Audubon County. The goal of this focus is to promote education to dispel the stigma often associated with mental illness and to promote easier access to services.
In other business the group planned a young Democrats in-person activity in early May. Plans were also made to be represented at the festivals, fairs, and parades this summer. Finally, officers were elected for a two year term: Pat Crosley, chair; Cristie Knudsen, secretary; and Deb Campbell, treasurer. Precinct 1 leaders are Charles Carpenter, Angie Nielsen and Anna Elmquist. Precinct 2 leaders are Sue Osvald and Nathan Moser. The next regular meeting of the Central Committee is June 12th.